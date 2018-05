A delegation of Councillors from the Donegal Municipal District meet with the Transport Minister yesterday to impress upon him the need for upgrade works to be carried out on the Pettigo to Laghey Road.

There were calls for the road to be upgraded to secondary road status due to it being an access route to the county.

Minister Shane Ross however, did not give a firm commitment to provide funding for the road but Cllr Micheal Naughton is confident that he will deliver: