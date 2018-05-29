Warning over heightened risk of gorse fire during good weather

There are calls on both locals and tourists in Donegal to be mindful that with the good spell of weather comes a heightened risk of gorse fire.

Last summer saw the Donegal fire service stretched to the limit, dealing with up to 50 gorse fires a week and there are now fears of similar instances could occur during the dry conditions.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle says there are a number of measures to take in order to prevent gorse fire from happening, but he’s warning that they can happen very easily: