Two teenagers arrested over criminal damage at commercial premises

Police in Derry investigating the report of criminal damage at commercial premises in the city last night have arrested two males.

Police received a report from a member of the public at 11:35pm who noticed two males outside a restaurant/bar on Northland Road.

He told police a window of the premises had been smashed and damage had been caused to a gas box situated close to the building.

It was further discovered that damage had been caused to an ATM in the vicinity.

Police attended and located two teenagers, aged 15 and 19, inside the building. They were arrested on suspicion of offences, including burglary with intent to steal and criminal damage, and are currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.