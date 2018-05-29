Road Safety a priority for Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta 2018 in Downings.

The annual finals of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta junior and senior will be held in Downings, on the bank holiday weekend in June. The Donegal Road Safety Working Group and the Gardai are urging all fans that are travelling to Downings for the weekend to play it safe and drive with care. Road safety awareness signage will be erected on access roads to Downings to remind road users of their responsibilities. This is a great opportunity to showcase what Downings and the surrounding area has to offer visitors from other parts of the country with large numbers due to arrive for the weekend.

Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer said, “Fans will be travelling to Downings, many by car, from all over to attend the finals of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta. We want everyone to enjoy the weekend and do not want to see the weekend turn into a tragedy for any family or community and we would encourage all fans to drive with care and plan how to get home safely. Our message is simple – make the right decisions about how you use the roads: never ever drink or drug drive, strictly keep to the speed limits, make sure you and your passengers are wearing seatbelts before you set off on a journey, no matter how short and never use your mobile phone for any purpose while driving. If you are walking or cycling please use high viz clothing. If you encounter dangerous driver behaviour on your journey or are aware of a driver, driving having taken drugs or drink please contact An Garda Siochánna. Your call may well save a life. We wish the best of luck to all the teams and their supporters and whether you’re on the winning or losing side, remember to act responsibly on the roads and drive safely”.

Superintendent David Kelly said, “This is a very enjoyable event that will showcase the Downings area of County Donegal. The Garda Síochána with the support of Brian O’Donnell, Road Safety Officer, Donegal County Council and through the continued partnership with CLG Dhún na nGall will take this opportunity to urge everyone who use the roads to be conscious of their own behaviour and actions and use the roads safely. We hope that all visiting clubs enjoy Comórtas Peile na Gaeiltacha as well as the hospitality that Downings and Donegal has to offer”.