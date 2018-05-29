Renewed calls to improve facilities and car parking at Mt Errigal

There are renewed calls for improved facilities and additional parking to be developed at the foot of Mount Errigal.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Council, Councillor John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh’s has made the call as road safety concerns have re-emerged over recent weeks owing to the increasing numbers of tourists and climbers visiting the site as the summer months approach.

He says he will raise the issue again with both Donegal County Council and the Road Safety Authority this week to urge both bodies to re-examine the situation and to deliver the necessary facilities.