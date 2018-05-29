Parents in Twin Towns to be surveyed on school patronage

Donegal ETB has announced that they will be surveying pre-school parents in the Ballybofey/ Stranorlar areas on the choice of school patronage.

This is part of the Schools Reconfiguration for Diversity Process with the aim of the survey to identify whether the current choice of school patronage available to them is satisfactory.

Education Minister Richard Bruton has set a target of having 400 multi or non denominational schools by 2030.

While acknowledging that the religious dynamic in Ireland is changing, he says some parents still want their children to have an education with a Catholic tradition: