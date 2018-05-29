Minister English to meet with officials tomorrow to discuss Mica

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has confirmed that Minister Damien English is to meet with officials tomorrow to discuss the defective block issue which is affecting hundreds of homes in Donegal.

Minister English in December, told people in Carndonagh that there would be news on a redress scheme by the end of April which was then pushed back to May with that deadline, once again fast approaching.

Speaking in the Dail a short time ago, Minister Murphy said following tomorrow’s meeting, the Government will be in a better position to issue more information for affected homeowners: