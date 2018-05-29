Man jailed for 3 months after driving through Garda checkpoint

A Dunkineely man, who drove through a Garda checkpoint, narrowly missing an officer, has been jailed for 3 months for various motoring offences.

39 year old Joseph Breslin of Castletown, Dunkineely told the court that he did not see the 4 Gardai in fluorescent jackets while they were conducting a mandatory checkpoint on September 15th last year at Fanaghans, Inver.

Inspector Denis Joyce told Donegal Town District Court that Gardai were operating a checkpoint when the defendant failed to slow down on approach and a Garda had to be moved out of the way.

After pursuing the defendant, he was arrested for drink driving after being found to be almost 7 times over the legal limit.

The defendant, said that from his recollection, the light was fading and he did not see any Gardai and that if he had, he would have stopped.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said the defendant had been given every chance and he was a danger on the road.

Mr Breslin was jailed for 3 months, banned from driving for 6 years on charges of drink driving, dangerous driving, driving while banned and driving with no insurance.

Leave to appeal was fixed at his own bond of €100 and an independent bond of €2100.