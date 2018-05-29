LUH not allocated extra nurses to deal with overcrowding crisis

It’s emerged that Letterkenny University Hospital was the only hospital in the country not to be allocated extra nurses to deal with the overcrowding crisis.

Cllr Gerry Crawford raised the issue at the latest HSE Regional Forum meeting, saying that under a formula determined by the Emergency Department Task Force, Letterkenny applied for four extra nurses.

However, he was told by senior Saolta officials that all hospitals other than Letterkenny received allocations.

Cllr Crawford says that’s unacceptable: