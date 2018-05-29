Joe Dunleavy to start in World Cup opener against France

Letterkenny’s Joe Dunleavy will start for Ireland in tomorrows’ World Rugby U20 Championship opener against France.

The Malone and Ulster player has been named in the back row Matthew Agnew and Number 8 and Captain Caelan Doris.

Dorris is one of six players in the team, who will be appearing in the tournament for the second time.

Three uncapped players have been included.

Centre Peter Sylvester and Wingers Tom Roche and Dan Hurley will all make their Irish debuts against the tournament hosts in Perpignan.

Ireland U20 v France U20, World Rugby U20s Championship (Stade Aime-Giral, Perpignan, Wednesday, 30th May 2018, 9.00pm local time/8.00pm Irish time)

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster) *

13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)

12. Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster) *

11. Dan Hurley (Young Munster/Munster) *

10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster)

1. James French (UCC/Munster)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

4. Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. Joe Dunleavy Malone(/Ulster)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) Captain