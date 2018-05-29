Health Minister urged to fund expansion of LUH renal dialysis services

The HSE has confirmed that there are no current plans to create a second Renal Dialysis Unit for Letterkenny University Hospital.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has now called on Health Minister Simon Harris to fund the expansion of renal dialysis services at the hospital, due to the demand for the services within the county.

Deputy Pringle received confirmation that the business case submitted to HSE Estates for costings for the construction of a new unit is unlikely to lead to any development of existing services this year.

He is urging the Government to ensure the services at the hospital are enhanced: