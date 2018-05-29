Donegal heritage initiatives to share funding

The Heritage Council has awarded €83,200 in funding for 16 heritage initiatives across County Donegal.

A wide range of heritage projects throughout the country are supported annually by the Community Grants Scheme to promote conservation, appreciation and enjoyment of built cultural and natural heritage.

Among the projects to benefit are Dunfanaghy Tidy Towns for a conservation report on the Market House, funding was also allocated for conservation works at St Catherine’s Church by Killybegs History & Heritage Committee.

Joseph Gallagher is County Donegal Heritage Officer: