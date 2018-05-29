Dail rejects Fisheries Penalty Points provision

The Dail has passed a motion calling on Fisheries Minister Michael Creed to replace the Statutory Instrument under which Penalty Points were imposed on fishermen.

Last week, Donegal Deputy and Fianna Fail spokesperson Pat The Cope Gallagher moved a priovate members motion calling for the provision to be scrapped.

Today, the Dail accepted a Sinn Fein backed amendment calling for the measure to be changed in a way which will make it fairer for fishermen, particularly in terms of problems with the original measure which were highlighted by the courts.

Sinn Fein Councillor Noel Jordan is Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council – He’s hopeful this will finally resolve the situation………..