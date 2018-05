£3000 worth of damage was caused by a blaze at the new O’Neills Sportswear building in Strabane last evening.

It is believed that the fire was started deliberately at about 8pm.

The development is still at construction stage and once complete, will provide a new distribution facility and shop complex for the company.

West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle raised concerns that the expansion of the company could have been in jeopardy due to the actions of those that maliciously ignited the fire: