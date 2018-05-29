12 year old girl assaulted in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following the report of an assault in the Carnhill area of the city on Thursday last.

It was reported that around 9.55pm a 12 year old girl was assaulted by approximately five males aged in their teens in the vicinity of the tunnel/Slievemore bus stop. The girl sustained bruising to her head as a result of the incident.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything in that area around that time and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Constable Kane at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1544 of 24/05/18.