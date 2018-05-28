Kilcar residents in court to show support for ‘Ricky from the Chippy’

Around a dozen Kilcar residents were in Donegal Town Court today in a show of support for Ricky from the Chippy who is seeking asylum in the county.

In March of this year, it was reported that he was forced from his home in Kilcar by immigration officials.

Vikram Sharma, known also as Ricky, had become an active member of the community of Kilcar having got involved in local festivals, Tidy Towns and many community events.

Kilcar based asylum seeker, 32-year-old Vikram Sharma, Nite Bite, Main Street, Kilcar, also known as “Ricky from the Chippy” is charged with being a non- national, resident in the State aged 16 years or over failed to produce to a member of an Garda Siochana a valid passport or other equivalent documents to establish your identity and nationality.

A passport was handed in to an earlier sitting.

Defence solicitor Denis O’Mahoney told the court his client had made an application for asylum under the Immigration Act.

The court was told it would take months to process the application and the case has now been adjourned until September.