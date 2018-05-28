Ireland West Airport receives €2.3 million in funding

Ireland West Airport has today welcomed the announcement of €2.3 million in funding from the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport.

The funding is provided to support critical Safety and Security Projects under the Regional Airports Programme 2015-2019 and is part of the first phase of a 2-year programme of capital projects to be completed at the airport.

Joe Gilmore, Managing Director of Ireland West Airport Knock says the funding will ultimately help in progressing the growth of the airport: