Investigation continuing after discovery of man’s body in Ballybofey

A Garda investigation is continuing following the discovery of a body of a man at a house in the Cappry area of Ballybofey.

The man, who was in his 30s is understood to be originally from Glasgow but had been living in the area for some time.

His body was discovered on Saturday morning with Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 9am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital. The scene is currently preserved.

Gardai say they are investigating all circumstances surrounding his death.

The State Pathologist Office has been notified and a post mortem is expected to be carried out.

Following a post-mortem examination a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gardai.