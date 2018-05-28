Highland TV: Freedom of the County Recipient Danny McDaid

Danny McDaid is to be awarded the Freedom of County this evening.

The Donegal County Council will host a Civic Reception at the Council Chamber, Lifford to honour Donegal’s two time Olympian.

The Glenswilly man competed at the 1972 Games in Munich, Germany and then four years later in 1976 in Montreal, Canada.

He also raced at World Cross Country level and other achievements included multi National Marathon titles.

Danny joined John Breslin on today’s “Across the North West” to look back on his career and how athletics has changed through the years…