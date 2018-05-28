File prepared for Coroner after post mortem of 30 year old

Gardai are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body at a house in Cappry, Ballybofey.

The man, who was in his 30s is understood to be originally from Glasgow but had been living in the area for some time.

Following a post-mortem carried out earlier today, an examination a file is now being prepared for the Coroner.

The man’s body was discovered on Saturday morning with Gardaí and emergency services attending the scene at approximately 9am, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Gardai say they are investigating all circumstances surrounding his death and anyone with information is being urged to contact Gardai.