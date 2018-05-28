Donegal Airport gets important funding boost

Donegal Airport in Carrickfinn is to receive €326,700 in funding for the development of the airport.

The funding package was secured by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

The grant is being made as part of the Regional Airports Programme capital investments in the areas of safety and security at airports.

The money will go towards covering costs associated with an extension to the airport to accommodate new aircraft.

In a statement, Donegal Minister Joe McHugh said that the grant is an investment in the skill, talent and expertise of those running Donegal Airport and the unique setting that is Carrickfinn.

Government support of this scale is a huge boost to the airport and will cement its place as a destination to fly in and out of but also as a special place to come and see.

Concluding, Minister McHugh said that Carrickfinn is a vital link right on the Wild Atlantic Way and the spectacular setting has to be seen to be believed – finally it got the recognition it deserved this year when voted as the world’s most stunning airstrip.