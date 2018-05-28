Concern over lack of social workers in Donegal

Serious concern has been raised over the provision of social workers for older people in Donegal, in particular in the Dungloe and Falcarragh areas.

A signed letter has been sent to the Chief Officer of the Donegal region, following reports that the role of the social worker for the towns is not to be replaced and that the number of social workers in the whole county is to be cut from 5 to 4.

The letter, signed by those benefitting from the service highlights a number of concerns affecting older people in the region.

Rory Cleary is Chairperson of Active Retirement Ireland, Dungloe Branch he says, the number of social workers needs to be increasing in parallel with the aging population: