All-Ireland Qualifiers: Home tie for Derry while Tyrone travel to Meath

Derry will host Kildare in Round 1 of the All-Ireland Qualifier series following the draw this morning.

Tyrone will have to travel to Meath in their first Qualifier after losing to Monaghan in the Ulster SFC. The sides met in Round 2 of the Qualifiers in 2015, where Tyrone won by 2 points at Healy Park in Omagh.

The other All-Ireland Qualifiers are:

London v Louth

Wicklow v Cavan

Offaly v Antrim

Limerick v Mayo

Westmeath v Armagh

Wexford v Waterford

The first round of Qualifiers are due to be played on the 9th/10th of June.