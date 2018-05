Donegal have booked a date with Down in the Ulster SFC Semi-Final following a convincing 2-16 v 0-16 win over Derry at Celtic Park.

Declan Bonner’s men held a 6 point lead at half-time, where they went in 1-10 v 0-07 up. Hugh McFadden and Cian Mulligan were the goalscorers for Donegal.

Tom Comack spoke with Patrick McBrearty, who scored 8 points today, and with Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton after the win…

Declan Bonner also gave his thoughts to Tom Comack at Celtic Park…