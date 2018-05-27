PCSP urges people to be aware of scams targeting vulnerable people

The Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership has issued a warning to residents following an increase in scams targeting vulnerable people.

It comes following reports that a vulnerable man in the Strabane area was targeted on Friday morning by a man purporting to be from a local community hall. It is believed that the person entered the home of the man before making off with his wallet which contained a sum of money.

Chair of the Derry and Strabane PCSP, Alderman Drew Thompson, is urging people in the Derry/ Strabane District to be more aware of scams that target individuals through the internet or over the phone following reports of various scams which can lead to significant financial consequences for those who fall victim.

The PCSP has produced a short DVD ‘A Costly Subject’ on how to deal with scams which is available to community groups.

PSNI Chief Inspector Paul McCracken advised people to look out for vulnerable neighbours and relatives as scammers he says, will target people they perceive to be more vulnerable, such as older people.