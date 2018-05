Monaghan’s Josh Moffett in a Fiesta WRC has won the Cavan Rally, round three of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

He finished 34.6 seconds ahead of the Fiesta WRC of Donegal’s Declan Boyle with Armagh’s Darren Gass 46.4 seconds further behind in third.

Joseph McGonigle finished fourth, 2.23.4 minutes behind Moffett, while Donagh Kelly was a further 10.2 seconds behind in fifth place. Garry Jennings finished sixth, just 2.5 seconds behind Donagh Kelly.