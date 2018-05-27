Letterkenny Rovers defeat Cockhill Celtic 1-0 – Reaction

Letterkenny Rovers defeated Cockhill Celtic by a goal to nil today in their USL top of the table clash.

Cockhill came into the game knowing just a point would secure the title, but a wonderful half-volley from Steve Okakpo-Emeka on 86 minutes secured the win for Letterkenny, and now means the sides will do battle in a playoff to crown a champion.

The playoff will be played in Bonagee on Wednesday June 6th.

After the match, Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Letterkenny Rovers’ Ryan McConnell…

Cockhill’s Ronan Doherty also gave his thoughts to Diarmaid…