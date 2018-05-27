Donegal book their place in Ulster SFC Semi-Final with win over Derry

Donegal are through to the Ulster SFC Semi-Final following their 2-16 v 0-16 win over Derry today at Celtic Park.

Donegal started well, and never looked like losing the game, keeping a margin of no less than three points between themselves and Derry from the sixth minute of the game.

Hugh McFadden and Cian Mulligan were the goalscorers for Donegal as they now go on to face Down in the Ulster semi-final at Clones on Sunday the 10th of June, with a 4pm throw-in.

After the match, Oisin Kelly spoke with match analyst Brendan Kilcoyne…