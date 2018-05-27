DCC working to progress bus shelters in Inishowen despite delay

An Inishowen Councillor is hopeful proposals to establish bus shelters at an number of locations in the peninsula can still progress despite the company that was to fund the project, withdrawing from the tendering process.

Bus shelters were to be situated in Moville, Carndonagh and Buncrana following concerns raised locally over a lack of facilities.

Local Councillor Martin McDermott says, despite the recent delay in the process, Donegal County Council is considering different ways to bring the project to fruition: