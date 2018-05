Donegal U20s overcame Cavan in the Ulster U20 Football Championship first round today by a scoreline of 2-21 v 0-10.

Niall O’Donnell scored 1-12 for Donegal and Nathan Boyle scored the first goal for Gary McDaid’s team. Next up for Donegal is Derry in the Ulster Quarter-Final.

After the match, Oisin Kelly spoke with Donegal manager Gary McDaid…