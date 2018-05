Aileach FC defeated Glengad United by 3 goals to 2 on Sunday afternoon to add the Charlie O’Donnell Cup to their trophy cabinet.

Aileach had already claimed the Ulster Junior Cup and the Buncrana Credit Union Cup this season, and completed the treble with today’s win.

PRO of the Inishowen Football League Terence Hegarty joined Myles Gallagher on Sunday Sport after the final whistle…