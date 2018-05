Derry City suffered a heavy 4-0 loss at the hands of Waterford FC last night away at the RSC.

The tie was as good as over at half-time as Waterford led by 3 goals to nil at the break through goals from Rory Feely, Ismahil Akinade and Sander Puri. Stanley aborah added the fourth deep into injury time at the end of the second half.

Derry stay fourth, now 6 points behind Waterford and 16 points off the leaders Dundalk.

Derry’s Jamie McDonagh spoke with Kevin McLaughlin after the match…