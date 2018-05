Tyrone had a 3 point win over Monaghan in their Ulster U20 Football Championship Quarter-Final last night at Healy Park in Omagh.

0-17 v 2-08 was the final score in a game that Tyrone had trailed by 5 points at half-time thanks to two early goals from Monaghan.

Francis Mooney spoke with Tyrone manager Paul Devlin after the win…

Tyrone will now face off against Armagh in the Ulster Semi-Final after they overcame Fermanagh in Brewster Park last night.