Prominent Donegal Pro-Life campaigner, Tim Jackson says today is a ‘dark day’.

It’s after tallies across Ireland return a majority of Yes votes, in favour of repealing the 8th Amendment.

However, Donegal is likely to be the only county to return a No vote with final tallies showing 52% No to 48% Yes.

An emotional Mr Jackson gave his reaction to Greg Hughes at the count centre in Letterkenny: