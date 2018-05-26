Significant progress being made on City Deal proposals

Derry City and Strabane District Council is making significant headway with proposals for a City Deal.

The partnership is made up of a wide range of agencies across the community, statutory and voluntary sectors, who have been tasked with overseeing the delivery of the Strategic Growth Plan for Derry and Strabane.

The latest reports for the area suggest that tourism figures are very strong while there is also good growth in manufacturing.

While unemployment is gradually decreasing, Council’s Senior Economist Michael Gallagher, says the high economic inactivity rate remains a challenge for the local economy going forward: