It’s expected there will be a result in how Donegal voted in the abortion referendum within the next hour.

As of 12:25pm, Donegal is returning votes of 50/50, slightly in favour of No with 65% of boxes counted

So far, Ramelton, Donegal Town, Letterkenny and Malin/ Carrigart have voted Yes, while Inishowen returned a No vote at 53%.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh has been giving his reaction to how the count is going today, he says it was always going to be a narrow margin in Donegal: