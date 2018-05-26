Joule Donegal International Rally Preview – Manus Kelly, Donagh Kelly, James Cullen and Declan Boyle

The Joule Donegal International Rally is taking place on the third weekend of June, and the anticipation is building.

Drivers, winners and former winners all gathered at An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny last night for the Joule Donegal International Rally Launch.

At the launch, Chris Ashmore spoke with Manus Kelly, who is going for his third win in a row in Donegal this year, and with Donagh Kelly…

Chris also spoke with former Donegal rally winner James Cullen and Declan Boyle who will also compete in the Can Stages Rally this weekend…