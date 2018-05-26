Ireland has moved into a bright new future – Deputy Doherty

With 100 boxes now opened at Donegal’s count centre in Letterkenny, tallies show NO side narrowly leading by 51% to 49%.

Speaking from Aura Leisure Centre a short time ago, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says exit polls which suggest the country has voted overwhelmingly to repeal the 8th Amendment, shows Ireland has moved into a bright new future.

He says, there has been a seismic shift of opinion in Donegal since the first referendum on the 8th Amendment:

Figures from the 1982 referendum showed that over 36,000 people in the Donegal North-East and Donegal South-West constituencies voted in favour of establishing the 8th Amendment with a voter turnout of just over 50% 35 years ago.