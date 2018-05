Finn Harps left Ferrycarraig Park in Wexford last night with a point following their 1-1 draw with Wexford.

Paddy McCourt had put Harps ahead on 67 minutes through a penalty, but Dean Kelly equalised for Wexford in the last 10 minutes to get his side a share of the spoils.

Harps’ boss Ollie Horgan joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport…