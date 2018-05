211 vehicles have been found to be travelling in excess of the speed limit on National Slow Down Day.

Over 132,000 vehicles were monitored as part of the GoSafe initiative carried out between 7am yesterday and 7am this morning.

Among the notable incidents and detections over the 24 hour period, was a driver caught travelling at 84 km/h in 60 km/h zone on the R238 Tievebane Road in Burnfoot.