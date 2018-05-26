Donegal votes narrowly to oppose repeal of the 8th amendment

Donegal has voted by 52% to 48% against repealing the 8th amendment.

There was a turnout of 57.06% – Yes/Tá 48.13% No/Níl 51.87%

Nationally Yes won out by 2 votes to 1.

Donegal was the only county in Ireland to vote No though the portion of the south of the county in the Sligo/Leitrim constituency returned a 63% Yes vote.

Commenting on the poll, Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty said Ireland had moved into a bright new future:

The Government Chief Whip, Minister Joe McHugh, said it was a vote that many people had struggled with