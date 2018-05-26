Championship Super Sunday – LIVE on Highland

It’s a bumper Sunday of GAA action at Celtic Park as Donegal feature in both the Ulster Under20 and Senior games.

Donegal’s Ulster Senior Championship campaign continues against Derry in a quarter final fixture.

Declan Bonner’s men will look to take another step towards a provincial final by beating their neighbours while Derry will seek to put a bitterly disappointing league behind them and take a surprise win at home.

throw in 4pm.

Before the senior game, the brand new Ulster Under20 Championship begins for Donegal in the curtain raiser.

Gary McDaid is in charge of the first 20’s side who go to battle with Cavan, Throw In is 2pm.

That game will also be fully live on Sunday Sport with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh.

You can look ahead to Sundays games by listening to Highland's big match preview's below.

