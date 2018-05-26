Abortion Referendum: Result and Analysis

People have taken to the polls to have their say in the first referendum on the 8th Amendment in 35 years.

Counting will commence this morning at 9 am with a result expected late this afternoon.

Polling stations across the country reported higher voter turnout than normal and as expected turnout surpassed that of the marriage referendum.

9:55am: Boxes opened in Donegal just after 9:10am show No vote leading 55 to 45 at the moment.

9am: Counting has officially begun in the abortion referendum.

Ballot boxes are being opened across the country with the exit polls saying it’ll be a landslide yes vote.

Counting is taking place for the constituency of Donegal at Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny, it’s expected that there will be an indication if the exit polls are right before midday.