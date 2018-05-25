Strong turnout across Donegal as voting continues

Voters are continuing to flock to the various polling stations across Donegal this afternoon to have their say on the future of the eight amendment.

In Letterkenny, polling stations are reporting a 30% average turnout as of 4pm this afternoon.

Latest figures from various parts of the county indicate a 32.3% turnout in Donegal Town, while Killymard is reporting a 26.8% turnout so far.

The Mountcharles area has returned a 21% turnout so far while Killybegs is at 23.5%

In Inishowen at 5pm there was a 36% voter turnout in Buncrana while St. Patricks Boys School, Carndonagh polling station is reporting 28.2% as of 4.20pm this afternoon.

Presiding Officer at the Ballyraine polling station Bernadine is predicting a busy evening ahead:

It’s expected there will be a surge in voting across Donegal within the next hour as the window for people to have their say on the future of the 8th Amendment closes in.

Figures from the last hour (6pm) show voter turnout remains stable in most parts of the county with Newtowncunningham recording a turnout of 33% while 28% of a turnout has been recorded in Maghera Beg so far.

It’s highly anticipated that turnout will surpass the marriage referendum.