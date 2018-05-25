Steady turnout reported at Donegal polling stations

Polling stations across the country are reporting higher voter turnout than normal in the abortion referendum.

In Donegal, polling stations are said to be steady throughout the day with up to 25% turnout reported in the south west of the county this afternoon.

With the good weather, officials in the county are also expecting a busy turnout later this evening.

Despite expensive flights and taking time off work, Irish people are flocking home to vote in today’s referendum.

Polls are open across the country until 10pm tonight.