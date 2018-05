The Chair of Donegal’s Islands Committee has welcomed progress in providing toilet facilities on Gola Island but says more permanent strutures are needed throughout the county’s islands.

Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says while a portoloo has been installed on the island, there is a clear need for purpose-built toilets to cater for residents and tourists a like.

He says he is confident funding can be found…………..