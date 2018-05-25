No further clarity on whether LUH short stay ward will reopen

A Donegal Deputy has urged the Government once again to reopen the short stay ward at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A funding application of €1.8 million was submitted by hospital management last year which would reopen the ward and long been seen as a way forward in addressing the overcrowding crisis at the hospital.

During a Dail exchange in recent days, Deputy Pearse Doherty asked the Taoiseach to intervene and give the funding the green light:

Responding on behalf of Leo Varadkar, Junior Minister Jim Daly says the HSE has submitted a series of suggestions on hospitals nationwide and they are currently being considered: