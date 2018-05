The price of tickets to watch Donegal v Derry in the Ulster SFC Quarter-Final this coming Sunday has caused some controversy among GAA fans.

Stand tickets cost €28 if bought online prior to the game, while a ticket bought at the gate will cost €35.

The price of terrace tickets have also risen.

Martin McHugh joined Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show to discuss the ticket prices, along with Donegal’s chances in the Ulster SFC…