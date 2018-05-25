Loughs Agency tackling major fish kill on Owenreagh River

Concern’s being expressed following what’s been described as a major fish kill in the Owenreagh River near Dromore in Co Tyrone.

West Tyrone MLA Catherine Kelly says having spoken to the Loughs Agency, it’s been confirmd to her that a slurry lagoon failed, releasing over 100,000 gallons into the river.

Up to fifteen mile of river could be affected, including the Drumragh and the Strule. There is extensive damage and a huge number of fish killed between Dromore and Omagh.

The Lough’s Agency are taking remedial action.