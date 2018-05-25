Harps draw down in Wexford and Derry lose in Waterford

Finn Harps and Wexford played out a 1-1 draw in Ferrycarrig Park this evening.

Aidan Delaney has the full-time report for Highland Radio Sport…

Finn Harps now sit 5th in the table, 1 point behind fourth placed Shelbourne. Next up for Ollie Horgan’s side are Athlone Town in Ballybofey next Friday.

In the Premier Division tonight, Derry City were well beaten away to Waterford FC, with the home side going away with a 4-0 win. It’s a North West derby for Derry next Friday as they host Sligo Rovers at the Brandywell.